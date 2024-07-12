Go on hilarious quest with youth camp’s ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Young thespians in the Hill Country Community Theatre’s summer camp bring “Monty Python’s Spamalot” to the stage July 25-28. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 15, at thehcct.org.

Performances are 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 25-26, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28, at the nonprofit Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youths plus fees.

Students will learn the art of stagecraft and rehearse for the performances during the camp, which begins Monday.

The Young@Part edition of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” is Rated G. Books and lyrics are by Eric Idle; music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

SUMMARY

The production centers on King Arthur and his search for the Holy Grail. After a rather silly bit of miscommunication leads him briefly to Finland, the King and his ever-faithful squire, Patsy, seek out knights to accompany them on their quest. Arthur finds his first in the unlikely guise of Dennis, a hideous local mud farmer.

After Arthur convinces the locals that he is the king by conjuring The Lady of the Lake to prove it, Dennis is transformed into Sir Galahad. The rest of the king’s knights are found far and wide, and The Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls send our stalwart band on their way.

They meet up with an unforgettable slew of outrageously kooky characters, and musical hilarity ensues.

Go to thehcct.org for details on this and other productions. The theater’s current season ends with “Greater Tuna” from Aug. 16-25. The 2024-25 season begins Sept. 27 with “Man of La Mancha.”

