Marble Falls Rodeo kicks up some dirt July 19-20

The 2024 Marble Falls Rodeo is July 19-20. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Saddle up for the Marble Falls Rodeo on Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, at the Charley Taylor Arena, 3053 U.S. 281 South. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the action starts at 8 p.m. both nights.

Admission is $20 for ages 16 and older, $15 for ages 7-15, and free for kids ages 6 and younger. Make sure you bring cash.

“We changed it up and we’re going back to cash at the gate,” Marble Falls Rodeo Association representative Katie Savage told KBEY 103.9 FM Picayune Radio. “The reason is to help control our parking and the amount of people that come in.”

The annual rodeo rounds up all of the popular events, including bull and bronc riding, steer wrestling, and mutton bustin’ for the kids.

“It’s a small-town rodeo, but it’s a pretty big production in the area,” Savage said.

Friday night includes a first responder steer saddle and a musical performance by Southern Underground Band.

“It’s live music, and they’re great,” Savage said. “They’ve been there the last few years. They’re so much fun.”

On Saturday, the night ends with a concert by Adam Fears Band.

“They actually don’t live here, they’re from Nashville,” Savage said. “They fly here just to perform at the Marble Falls Rodeo.”

Both shows are included in the ticket price.

As in the past, Ricky Bindseil of Marble Falls is the rodeo’s announcer.

“It’s hard to find someone to do it besides him,” Savage said. “He loves it, and he’s great at it.”

Savage said the reaction from first-time visitors is what makes this Western tradition so special.

“My favorite part is how excited people get when they show up and see what it’s about,” she said.

