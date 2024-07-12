Inks Lake State Park volunteer fair July 28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Inks Lake State Park is holding its first-ever volunteer fair to show people the many ways they can contribute to this natural icon of the Highland Lakes. The free training is 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Burnet-area park, 3630 Park Road 4 West.

Confirm your attendance by contacting friendsofinks@yahoo.com or 910-494-9634.

“This program welcomes individuals of all interests and backgrounds—be they hunters, anglers, kayakers, hikers, bird enthusiasts, or local residents eager to delve into the park’s geological formations, local and migratory bird species, or aquatic life,” according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department media release. “There exists a meaningful role for everyone interested in volunteering at Inks Lake State Park!”

The fair consists of an orientation and training session, mostly indoors, with a few excursions outdoors for practical training.

Volunteer opportunities exist for adults and children and include trail maintenance, educational programs, paddling excursions, special events, invasive species management, bird blind supervision, and fundraising initiatives.

Inks Lake State Park is one of the most visited state parks in Texas, attracting tens of thousands of people to the Highland Lakes every year. The park is a favorite of residents, often winning Locals Love Us awards from The Picayune Magazine readers and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune listeners. It is also appreciated by out-of-towners, with Austin Chronicle readers declaring it the best place to camp in 2023.

