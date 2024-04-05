Eclipse makes impact on Highland Lakes

Dairy Queen in Marble Falls pokes a little fun at the eclipse mania sweeping across the Highland Lakes over the past few weeks. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Communities across the Highland Lakes are already seeing an influx of visitors for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Gas prices have risen, lodging is completely booked, and grocery stores are crowded with shoppers. Odd vehicles and unusual outfits have also been spotted at local restaurants and shops.

Burnet and Llano counties are ground zero for Monday’s eclipse. Over the past year, local officials have been warning residents about the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to travel to this part of Central Texas, and it is finally happening.

“I heard about the (eclipse) through my friends, and a lot of them were down for it, so here we are,” visitor James Carter told DailyTrib.com in the parking lot of Walmart in Marble Falls. “I have no idea what to expect other than it should be a fun, cool experience.” James Carter, an eclipse tourist from San Francisco, stands with his rented truck and trailer in the parking lot of Walmart in Marble Falls. He and eight of his friends were headed to the Texas Eclipse festival in Burnet County, which is expected to have at least 30,000 in attendance. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Carter flew into Austin from San Francisco with eight of his friends on Thursday night. They rented a truck at Enterprise, picked up a rental trailer in Lago Vista, and stopped at Walmart to load up on supplies before heading to the Texas Eclipse festival at Reveille Peak Ranch in rural Burnet County.

Carter said about 20 of his friends are going to the festival, but they are far from the only visitors making the pilgrimage. Organizers of the multi-day event are expecting at least 30,000 in attendance and emergency management officials are predicting that thousands more will make the day trip from the Austin metro area for a longer totality period. The capital city is on the edge of the path of totality, where the moon will totally block out the sun, but for a shorter period of time. Totality in the Highland Lakes, depending on exact location, is expected to be over four minutes.

“I’ve said all along what’s going to get us is Williamson and Travis (counties), the several millions of people that decide to get in their vehicles and drive over here for the day,” said Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell during a City Council meeting on March 26.

The Marble Falls H-E-B has seen a steady increase in business throughout the week leading up to the eclipse and its gas prices jumped from $2.85 on Wednesday to $3.17 on Friday. Lines at H-E-B in Marble Falls swelled at odd hours with shoppers stocking up on essentials before Monday’s eclipse. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Most area gas stations had similar bumps by Friday. Walmart was also at $3.17 that afternoon, while Valero at 1710 U.S. 281 North was at $3.19.

Many area hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments are completely booked for Sunday and Monday and some through Tuesday. Room prices have soared. Quality Inn at 1206 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls normally rents one-night stays for about $120. The price for a two-night stay from April 7-9 was $387. The hotel currently has no available rooms for April 7-8. Some hotels offered eclipse packages, like Hidden Falls Inn in Marble Falls, which advertised a $729 deal for an April 7-9 stay.

Many of the eclipse visitors have already drawn the attention of locals. The public Facebook group, People of the Eclipse Burnet County 2024, has over 1,200 followers, who are posting photos of the eccentric tourists as they arrive.

Llano Mayor Marion Bishop expressed relief in a public statement that the eclipse would soon be here and gone.

“By the time you read this, we will literally be only a few hours away from the eclipse,” reads his weekly mayoral update. “All I can think is, ‘Thank the Lord, we are almost through this.’”

Burnet County Judge James Oakley asked for patience and respect.

“We welcome all the visitors and just ask that everyone be patient with the traffic congestion,” he said. “If stores are running low, be respectful. Don’t take everything that’s left. Treat our home like it’s your home.”

Director of Burnet County Tourism Blair Manning asked that everyone take the time to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Manning, along with many others, has been working toward this moment for almost two years.

“I am thoroughly enjoying all this people-watching, and I’m excited it’s finally here after all of the anticipation,” she said. “Let’s welcome everyone with open arms. Let’s showcase what you and I know about the area and the tourists and visitors wanting to come back and experience Burnet County in the future.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.