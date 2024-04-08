Man dies at eclipse festival

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 67-year-old man died during the Texas Eclipse Festival at Reveille Peak Ranch near Burnet on Saturday, April 6. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

The man was attending the festival with his family when he reportedly suffered from a seizure and collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene and airlifted to Ascension Seton Hospital in Williamson County.

DailyTrib.com will have more details when they become available.

