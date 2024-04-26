Increased property valuations headed your way

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Property tax valuations in Burnet County rose by only 3.92 percent in 2024, compared to a 25 percent increase in each of the last two years. Llano County valuations are up by 20 percent. They rose by 12 percent in 2023 and 20 percent in 2022.

Burnet County valuations will be in the mail by May 1, said Burnet Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Stan Hemphill. Llano County valuations were mailed on April 24, according to Llano Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Scott Dudley.

“The market is sales driven,” Dudley said in an emailed response to DailyTrib.com questions. “The (central appraisal) district must be at 100 percent market value.”

New construction added $399.4 million in new value to the Llano County tax rolls.

In Burnet County, new construction was the reason for the change in valuations from last year to this year, Hemphill said.

“Of the 3.92 percent increase, new construction was 66.07 percent of the increase,” he said.

The preliminary market value of new construction in Burnet County for 2024 is $561.1 million.

Taxable values rose in Williamson County by 6.7 percent but declined in Travis County by about 7 percent.

Taxing entities will use the valuations to predict income and set budgets and tax rates in the coming months. The deadline for setting tax rates is Oct. 1. Property owners will receive their tax bills in the mail in October. Payments are due by the end of January 2025.

Property owners have until May 15, or 30 days from when the appraised value notices were mailed, to file a protest.

Protest forms for Burnet County are available online at burnet-cad.org. You can mail or deliver your documents to either the Burnet Central Appraisal District office at 223 S. Pierce St. in Burnet or to 110 Avenue H, Suite 106, in Marble Falls. Call 512-756-8291 for more information.

Llano County property owners should go to the Llano Central Appraisal District office at 103 E. Sandstone St. in Llano. Call 325-247-3065 for more information.

