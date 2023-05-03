Burnet and Llano county tax appraisals continue to rise

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tax appraisals are in the mail, and Highland Lakes property owners are seeing yet another increase in valuations despite a drop in Williamson County and a small increase in Travis County this year. The deadline to protest individual valuations is 30 days after receiving the central appraisal district information.

Burnet County appraisals rose 25 percent in 2023, the same percentage as last year’s increase. Llano County appraisals went up by 12 percent compared to last year’s 20 percent increase.

In contrast, Williamson County saw a 12 percent decrease in valuations, while Travis County only rose by 0.08 percent after a whopping 50 percent increase in 2022.

Nationally, housing values decreased by about 11 percent from 2022 to 2023.

By statute, central appraisal districts value homes on Jan. 1 each year. The information is mailed to property owners in April. After all protests have been settled, a final appraisal must be sent to government taxing entities before July 25, the deadline for certification. Cities, counties, school boards, and other tax bodies can then set their budgets and tax rates for the coming fiscal year, which is usually Oct. 1 through Sept. 31.

Burnet County saw $600 million in new construction in 2022.

“That represents around 7 percent of the 25 percent increase,” said Burnet Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Stan Hemphill. “We look at sales in Burnet County. That’s the driving factor in our valuations. Land that was agriculture last year is now being developed into subdivisions.”

Llano County added $316 million to its tax rolls in 2022. Notices were mailed on April 26, so protest deadlines will be toward the end of May.

The process for informal protests has changed this year, said Llano Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Scott Dudley.

“A property owner is required to file a protest in order to schedule an informal meeting,” he said. “The property owner is responsible for contacting the district to set up the date and time of their informal.”

Hemphill encouraged Burnet County property owners who question their valuations to call the office.

“We will try to resolve protests in an informal process before it ends up at the actual formal hearing with the appraisal review board,” he said.

Protests also can be filed in both counties in person.

Burnet County property owners should visit the Burnet Central Appraisal District office at 223 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Call 512-756-8291 for more information. That district also has an office in Marble Falls at 110 Avenue H, Suite 106.

Llano County property owners should go to the Llano Central Appraisal District office at 103 E. Sandstone St. in Llano. Call 325-247-3065 for more information.

