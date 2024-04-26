Burnet County gets new 4-H agent

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County’s new Texas A&M AgriLife 4-H and Youth Development Extension Agent, Colton Ripley (center), is presented to the Commissioners Court by Burnet County Extension Agent Kelly Tarla and AgriLife District 7 Administrator Marty Gibbs. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A round of applause greeted the hiring of Colton Ripley as the Texas A&M AgriLife 4-H and Youth Development Extension Agent at the Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, April 23. Ripley fills a role that has been vacant for over a year.

He will begin his new job on June 3 after he graduates from Oklahoma State University in May. Ripley is the son of former AgriLife Associate Director for County Operations Dr. Jeff Ripley and Marble Falls High School alumni Tina Ripley.

“We’re glad to present Colton to you and think he’d make a really good 4-H agent,” said AgriLife District 7 Administrator Marty Gibbs during Tuesday’s meeting.

Ripley was handpicked for the job by Gibbs and Burnet County Extension Agent Kelly Tarla.

Burnet County hasn’t had a 4-H agent since former agent Mikayla Herron left in early 2023.

As a 4-H and youth development agent, Ripley will be responsible for running special agricultural projects, school enrichment programs, and heading up the county’s 4-H clubs for ages 9-19.

