Water coalition’s fajita picnic May 18

Join the Central Texas Water Coalition for its first-ever Spring Picnic on May 18 and learn more about the current state of the region’s water supply. The event is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. that Saturday at Sundancer Grill, 16410 Stewart Road in Lakeway.

Admission includes a fajita meal and is $30 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12, and $1 for ages 6 and younger. Purchase tickets online.

The picnic also features live music, presentations from local water districts, informational booths, and children’s activities.

“It’s a community day that we’re hoping encourages conservation to get us through this extended drought,” said CTWC Executive Director Shannon Hamilton.

The event’s location on the barren shores of Lake Travis was intentional.

“The location is in an area of Lakeway that used to have a lot of docks and marinas that are all dry,” Hamilton said. “It will give people a real visual of how our lakes are looking.”

The region’s persistent drought recently triggered further restrictions from the Lower Colorado River Authority, the agency charged with managing water levels in the Highland Lakes. The new restrictions take effect May 1, 2024.

“I’m grateful we have the restrictions,” Hamilton said. “I’m disappointed that they’re later than we would have liked.”

She believes those restrictions will expand as summer approaches.

“If we don’t have a hurricane that leads to a flood, I think we’re going to be seeing some major restrictions coming,” Hamilton said. “This is just the beginning.”

She recommends attending the May 18 picnic to learn how residents can counteract the region’s water supply woes.

“A lot of people don’t recognize that we have a water problem,” Hamilton said. “We want it to be a day of education for our local communities.”

