Third arrest for Granite Shoals pastor on child indecency charge

Roy Guerrero Sr., 68, was arrested a third time on March 14 on a child indecency charge. Guerrero is the pastor of Jesus the Divine Teacher Ministries and head of Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals. Burnet County Jail photo

The pastor of a Granite Shoals ministry and food pantry was arrested on March 14 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. This is the third time that 68-year-old Roy Guerrero Sr. was arrested on the charge, adding up to seven total counts and allegations from three people.

Guerrero was released from the Burnet County Jail on Thursday on a $40,000 bond and is currently awaiting a May 24 status hearing in the 33rd Judicial District Court as well as April 29 hearings on his previous charges.

He is the pastor of Jesus the Divine Teacher Ministries and head of Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals.

The latest charge against Guerrero stems from an alleged incident in 1999. In Texas, the crime of indecency with a child by sexual contact has no statute of limitations. It is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Guerrero was first arrested in September 2023 on five counts of child indecency from five different incidents with the same accuser in 1996. He was arrested again in December 2023 related to a 2002 incident with a different child.

According to BCSO Investigator Chris King, the lead on Guerrero’s cases, the initial person who came forward in September encouraged the next two to do the same.

“We had the original victim come in, and the other victims saw it happen in the paper or were made aware of it through word of mouth,” he told DailyTrib.com.

He explained that many victims of child crimes don’t come forward because they’re afraid they won’t be believed.

“I can tell you, just by speaking with victims, they’re afraid people won’t believe them,” he said. “It just takes someone to step up and talk about it.”

