Granite Shoals pastor arrested again on new child indecency charge

Roy Guerrero, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested a second time on Dec. 14 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was also arrested in September for five counts of the same crime but with a different victim. Guerrero is the pastor of Jesus the Divine Teacher Ministries in Granite Shoals and well-known in the Highland Lakes for his community service, including Joseph's Food Pantry. Burnet County Jail photo

Roy Guerrero, pastor of Jesus the Divine Teacher Ministries and head of Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals, was arrested on Dec. 14 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was arrested on five counts of the same crime, but with a different victim, in September.

Guerrero, 68, bonded out of the Burnet County Jail on $40,000 the same day. A grand jury indicted him on Nov. 7, but he was not arrested until Dec. 14.

The most recent charge stems from an incident in January 2002. The crime of indecency with a child by sexual contact has no statute of limitations by Texas Law.

The September charges are connected to five separate incidents with the same victim in 1996. Guerrero bonded out of the Burnet County Jail for those charges on $150,000 on Sept. 15.

A status hearing on the September charges is set for Jan. 5, 2024, in the 33rd Judicial District Court with Judge J. Allan Garrett officiating.

Indecency with a child by sexual contact is a second-degree felony. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and as much as $10,000 in fines.

