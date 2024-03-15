Llano railroad group raising money for restoration, future rides

The Llano Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 101 Train Station Drive, doubles as a railroad museum and the hub of the city's historic railyard district. The Llano River Railroad nonprofit organization is on a mission to preserve and restore the city’s aging rail lines and make them accessible for future generations. Llano River Railroad photo

Llano River Railroad is on track to restoring the city’s locomotive legacy and boosting tourism down the line. The nonprofit, which operates the Llano Railroad Museum, is raising money to fix up a 1954 Pullman passenger car to get visitors on board and engaged with the town’s history.

The group has $10,000 for the project but needs another $10,000 to finish the job. You can donate to the cause online.

Llano is the final stop on 29.9 miles of a rail line that passes through Kingsland on its way to Burnet. This stretch is part of the Austin and Northwestern Railroad system and on the National Register of Historic Places.

The railroad was operational from 1892 to 1996 and largely responsible for the growth and prosperity of Llano and other nearby communities.

According to Llano River Operations Director Chris Slade, the group’s ultimate goal is to fully restore at least 10 miles of the old line and offer rides to visitors along the most scenic stretch near the Llano River.

“People want to ride a train,” he said. “You’ll get to see 10 beautiful miles of the river that you couldn’t see otherwise. We think it’s going to bring big value to Llano County.”

Slade said it could be a few years before the rail line is operational. The nonprofit is applying to CapMetro for a right-of-way along the line that would then let it seek grants from the Texas Department of Transportation to restore the railroad to a usable condition.

While the process could take years, Slade said the group will continue chugging along until the job is done.

