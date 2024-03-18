Llano County man gets 99 years in meth bust

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Daniel Reyes Limon, 29, of Llano County was sentenced to 99 years in prison and handed a $250,000 fine after a jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Feb. 27.

Limon was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, after Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 2.16 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a car speaker during a routine traffic stop. Limon ran from the deputies and was caught in a backyard in a nearby neighborhood.

During the February trial, assistant district attorneys Camilla Cutbirth and Michael Walker asked the jury to take a stand against drug dealers on behalf of Llano County. Walker pointed to the large amount of meth involved, while Cutbirth encouraged jurors to send a message to whomever might step into Limon’s shoes.

The jury returned with a guilty verdict after a 30-minute deliberation.

“I’m very proud of what this jury did and the message they’re sending,” Cutbirth said in a media release announcing the verdict.

Limon was sentenced by 33rd Judicial District Court Judge Allan Garrett, who heard evidence of two previous convictions. Limon was given 12 years each for possession of meth and possession with intent to deliver meth in 2016. He was released after seven years served and was on parole when he was arrested on the most recent offense.

“The Sheriff’s Office did a great job catching a major dope dealer in Llano County, and the jury certainly did their part by sending this repeat offender away for 99 years,” said District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee in the media release. “The drug problems in our country are ruining lives and neighborhoods. We have to work together to eliminate illegal drugs or convince criminals who push their poison in our counties to go elsewhere.”

