GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 18, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, March 19
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- planning for April 8 total solar eclipse
- discussion and possible action to establish a budget calendar for adoption of the 2025 fiscal year budget
- award contract for the 2024 street improvements project
- appoint a chair and members to the Land Use and Development Advisory Committee
Meadowlakes City Council
4 p.m. workshop meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- general workshop with architects from Seaux+Pierce Architecture on proposed improvements to the city’s multipurpose building and pool
- discussion regarding a design-bid-build versus hiring a construction manager for the new multipurpose building and pool
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update from the Burnet Central Appraisal District
- update on FiestaJAM
- update from the Parks and Recreation Department
- approve a Marble Falls EDC project to provide qualified financial incentives for the Flatrock Crossing Commercial Development in exchange for economic development obligations to the EDC and city of Marble Falls
- discussion and action regarding the annexation of about 7 acres south of Texas 71
- update from City Manager Mike Hodge on recent water leaks
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- consider an out-of-state travel request by the Marble Falls High School theater department to travel to Indiana University in Bloomington for the International Thespian Festival
- consider the purchase of a new travel trailer for the Marble Falls High School band
- approve funds for repairs to The Falls on the Colorado Museum
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- review and approve city audit for the 2023 fiscal year
- discussion regarding contract negotiations with the new city administrator selection
- discussion regarding the April 8 total solar eclipse
- discuss adopting the LCRA watering schedule
Thursday, March 21
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, March 22
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information