GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 18, 2024

03/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, March 19

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • planning for April 8 total solar eclipse
  • discussion and possible action to establish a budget calendar for adoption of the 2025 fiscal year budget
  • award contract for the 2024 street improvements project
  • appoint a chair and members to the Land Use and Development Advisory Committee

Meadowlakes City Council

4 p.m. workshop meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • general workshop with architects from Seaux+Pierce Architecture on proposed improvements to the city’s multipurpose building and pool
  • discussion regarding a design-bid-build versus hiring a construction manager for the new multipurpose building and pool

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update from the Burnet Central Appraisal District
  • update on FiestaJAM
  • update from the Parks and Recreation Department
  • approve a Marble Falls EDC project to provide qualified financial incentives for the Flatrock Crossing Commercial Development in exchange for economic development obligations to the EDC and city of Marble Falls
  • discussion and action regarding the annexation of about 7 acres south of Texas 71
  • update from City Manager Mike Hodge on recent water leaks 

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • consider an out-of-state travel request by the Marble Falls High School theater department to travel to Indiana University in Bloomington for the International Thespian Festival
  • consider the purchase of a new travel trailer for the Marble Falls High School band 
  • approve funds for repairs to The Falls on the Colorado Museum

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • review and approve city audit for the 2023 fiscal year
  • discussion regarding contract negotiations with the new city administrator selection
  • discussion regarding the April 8 total solar eclipse
  • discuss adopting the LCRA watering schedule 

Thursday, March 21

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, March 22

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

