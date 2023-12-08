Christmas comes to town in Burnet and Llano on Dec. 9

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Thrills and chills for families during Llano's annual Snow Day at Badu Park. Staff photo

Christmas is in full swing in the Highland Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 9. Burnet hosts its annual all-day celebration, Christmas on the Square, while Llano is flying in Santa Claus for Snow Day at Badu Park.

Saturday’s weather is expected to be mild with daytime temperatures in the high 60s and lows in the 40s.

The Burnet High School Highlandettes perform in the city’s Christmas parade during the annual Christmas on the Square. Photo by Marelle Leudecke/Leudecke Photography

Festivities run from noon to 9 p.m. in downtown Burnet, where the streets will be lined with vendors. The courthouse square is decked out for the holidays, including selfie and holiday photo-op spots. Here’s the schedule:

Noon to 8 p.m. — vendors and live music

Noon — Burnet Christmas Parade followed by a performance by the Highlandettes, the Burnet High School dance/drill team; Burnet Gunfighters take on outlaws trying to steal Christmas presents

1-4 p.m. — snow slide play area opens immediately following the end of the parade

2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — “Nutcracker” performance by the Studio 29 Dance Centre

4:30 p.m. — Bicycle raffle winners’ names will be called (child must be present to claim a bike); registration is from noon to 4 p.m.

5-8 p.m. — Christmas at Old Fort Croghan, pioneer style

6-9 p.m. — Main Street Bethlehem (last weekend; open Dec. 8-10)

Santa Claus is bringing snow to Badu Park at 300 Legion Drive. Over 35,000 pounds of ice will create a temporary hill for sledding, snowball fights, and memory making.

Snow Day runs 2-6 p.m. Santa is expected to stick around from 6-8 p.m. for photos set to the backdrop of Starry Starry Nights, a timeless Christmas lights display along the banks of the Llano River at Badu Park.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.