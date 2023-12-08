Special Needs Christmas party brings joy to guests, volunteers

It takes a village of volunteers and supporters to host the Highland Lakes Service League’s annual Special Needs Christmas party. The 2023 event was held at Putters and Gutters in Marble Falls on Dec. 1 and featured games, bowling, dancing, and lunch for about 500 guests and caregivers. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League hosted more than 500 guests at its annual Special Needs Christmas party, which was held this year at Putters and Gutters in Marble Falls on Dec. 1.

Buses and vans from across the area brought members of the special-needs communities in Burnet and Llano counties, their caregivers, and many volunteers to the fun center for bowling, crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa, and lunch. And, of course, attendees got to experience an annual favorite, a dance party DJ’ed by Ben Shields of KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

“The organization’s motto, “Together, We Can Do More,” was on full display through the generosity of the many volunteers, sponsors, and supporters,” a league spokesperson said in a media release. “The members of the Service League are grateful to be able to continue this special holiday tradition and extend thanks to the sponsors that made the event possible.”

Sponsors included Putters and Gutters, Estes Audiology, and Moxie I LLC. In-kind contributions came from the Marble Falls High School Art Department, Numinous Coffee, Chick-fil-A, H-E-B, and Walmart. Sara Bouchard of the Highland Lakes Service League paints a holiday image on the face of a guest at the Special Needs Christmas Party held Dec. 1 at Putters and Gutters in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

“And for their personal energy and service, the League thanks Matthew McCabe, Tommy Morgan, and Charles Jones with Hill Country Fellowship,” the release continued.

The league’s ongoing support of community projects such as the Special Needs Christmas party is funded through its annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Fundraiser, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 2024, at the YMCA in Burnet. Tickets are now on sale online.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Highland Lakes Service League or who knows someone in the special-needs community who would like to participate in this annual event, can visit hlsl.org for more information.

