Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins opens Nov. 29 in Marble Falls

A Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins storefront is set to open its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Marble Falls. The two-in-one coffee and ice cream stop shares space with Pizza Hut at the northwest corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431.

“I am super excited to serve this community,” owner Rahim Hemani told DailyTrib.com.

He has been working to open the dual-franchise for two years.

“Because of the pandemic and everything, it just got delayed,” Hemani said.

The combo store will be open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

