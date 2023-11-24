SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins opens Nov. 29 in Marble Falls

11/24/23 | Nathan Bush
Dunkin' Donuts-Baskin Robbins in Marble Falls

A Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins combo storefront opens Nov. 29. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins storefront is set to open its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Marble Falls. The two-in-one coffee and ice cream stop shares space with Pizza Hut at the northwest corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431.

“I am super excited to serve this community,” owner Rahim Hemani told DailyTrib.com.

He has been working to open the dual-franchise for two years.

“Because of the pandemic and everything, it just got delayed,” Hemani said.

The combo store will be open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

