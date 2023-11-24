SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nov. 22 collisions claim two lives

11/24/23 | Nathan Bush

Two separate collisions took the lives of drivers in Burnet and Llano counties on Nov. 22.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Texas 71 near the Mason-Llano county line went off the road, overcorrected into oncoming traffic, and struck an eastbound vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate fatality happened on Park Road 4 at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday after a GMC pickup truck, occupied by a female driver and a male passenger, struck a tree while traveling northbound. Texas Department of Public Safety officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

DailyTrib.com will have more details as they become available.

