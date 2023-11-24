Nov. 22 collisions claim two lives

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two separate collisions took the lives of drivers in Burnet and Llano counties on Nov. 22.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Texas 71 near the Mason-Llano county line went off the road, overcorrected into oncoming traffic, and struck an eastbound vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate fatality happened on Park Road 4 at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday after a GMC pickup truck, occupied by a female driver and a male passenger, struck a tree while traveling northbound. Texas Department of Public Safety officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

DailyTrib.com will have more details as they become available.

