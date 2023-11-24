SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 27, 2023

11/24/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 27

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibit or restrict outdoor burning
  • increase established AT&T phone services to include device and case for $14,880
  • approve request of $6,672.75 for familial DNA testing from the DNA Doe Project to identify skeletal remains found near San Fernando Creek

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action regarding updates to current rules of conduct for meetings
  • approval of grant from AEDGrant.com, which provides AEDs for patrol vehicles, constables, and buildings
  • approval to award an negotiate pricing for right of way acquisition for Wirtz Bridge project

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action regarding amendments to ethics ordinance
  • discussion and possible action regarding grant opportunities 
  • discussion and possible action to make changes to livestreaming at meetings
  • discussion and possible action to amend the city charter

