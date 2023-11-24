GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 27, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibit or restrict outdoor burning

increase established AT&T phone services to include device and case for $14,880

approve request of $6,672.75 for familial DNA testing from the DNA Doe Project to identify skeletal remains found near San Fernando Creek

Tuesday, Nov. 28

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding updates to current rules of conduct for meetings

approval of grant from AEDGrant.com, which provides AEDs for patrol vehicles, constables, and buildings

approval to award an negotiate pricing for right of way acquisition for Wirtz Bridge project

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding amendments to ethics ordinance

discussion and possible action regarding grant opportunities

discussion and possible action to make changes to livestreaming at meetings

discussion and possible action to amend the city charter

