GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 27, 2023
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Nov. 27
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibit or restrict outdoor burning
- increase established AT&T phone services to include device and case for $14,880
- approve request of $6,672.75 for familial DNA testing from the DNA Doe Project to identify skeletal remains found near San Fernando Creek
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding updates to current rules of conduct for meetings
- approval of grant from AEDGrant.com, which provides AEDs for patrol vehicles, constables, and buildings
- approval to award an negotiate pricing for right of way acquisition for Wirtz Bridge project
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- discussion and possible action regarding amendments to ethics ordinance
- discussion and possible action regarding grant opportunities
- discussion and possible action to make changes to livestreaming at meetings
- discussion and possible action to amend the city charter