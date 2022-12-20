Highland Lakes Crisis Network fundraiser Jan. 19

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jacki Wishert (seated) and her son, David, of Kingsland were provided with a new trailer by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network after the family’s old trailer was destroyed by a fire in July 2020. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Several major announcements about the future of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network are expected during its second annual fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s various programs designed to serve Highland Lakes families in need.

Guests at the event will be served a meal and can participate in a live auction. During remarks, they will hear highlights of several accomplishments made by the Crisis Network since its founding in 2018, including the announcements.

Individual tickets are $150. For $1,500, guests can purchase the bronze sponsorship ticket package, which includes seating for 10. Silver sponsorships cost $2,500 and include priority seating for a table of 10 and name recognition throughout the event. Gold sponsorships are available for $5,000, which include all of the silver sponsor amenities along with fine wine served at table.

Dress is business casual.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is composed of local churches and volunteers. The organization aims to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of community members during times of crisis and disaster.

The network has launched programs to thwart childhood homelessness, fight food insecurity, and break generational cycles of poverty.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased on givelively.org.

If interested in becoming a volunteer for the nonprofit, visit the organization’s website. For more information regarding the fundraiser, email nancy@hlcn.love.

