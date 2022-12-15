Home for Christmas: Habitat for Humanity dedicating new house in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Villalobos family home at 804 Sherwood Downs Drive in Granite Shoals is Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity's most recent project. A dedication ceremony is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Villalobos family should be in their new Granite Shoals home by Christmas. Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity is putting the finishing touches on the house at 804 Sherwood Downs Drive. A dedication is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The ceremony will welcome the family and recognize volunteers, who have been working on the home since March and recently went into overdrive to have it done before the holiday. House tours and a blessing will be given. Those who attend are asked to bring non-perishable foods to help stock the family’s pantry.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the entire community,” said David Waldo, materials coordinator for the local Habitat for Humanity. “It feels great. I think we’re all proud of the fact that the house is really well-built.”

The three-bedroom, two-bath house will be home to Tonya and Jose Villalobos and their three sons, Jess, Mark, and Jacob.

Habitat for Humanity is also working on a neighboring house at 800 Sherwood Downs Drive. Three more homes are slated for construction on nearby lots.

As a nonprofit organization, Habitat for Humanity relies upon donations, volunteer time, and partnerships with local businesses to achieve its goals.

“Donating really does matter,” Waldo told DailyTrib.com.

He acknowledged the enormous support his organization has received from Highland Lakes businesses, which supplied everything from building materials to labor and lunches.

“Habitat wants to make sure the community knows how much we appreciate their support,” Waldo said. “These homes could not be built without their generosity.”

To find out more about applying for a Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity home, view the eligibility requirements and coverage area and download an application online.

