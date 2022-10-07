Phoenix Center releasing ‘Phoenix Rising’ children’s book

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Phoenix Rising,' authored by Phoenix Center founder Sarah Rosen Garrett, is a modern retelling of the ancient story of the Phoenix. Courtesy photo

The Phoenix Center announced the upcoming release of “Phoenix Rising,” a children’s book about overcoming adversity and finding hope. The title will officially become available for purchase Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Authored by Sarah Rosen Garrett, the center’s founder, the book is a modern retelling of the age-old tale of the Phoenix.

“’Phoenix Rising, has been a story I’ve always held in my heart,” Garrett said in a media release. “I am truly grateful for each individual who helped this project come to fruition and the opportunity to share this story of hope.”

Written for anyone battling trauma and adversity, the book details the bird’s poetic journey from darkness to light.

Colorfully illustrated by Abigail Roscoe, the composition captures readers’ attention through its beautiful artwork and flowing syntax. Roscoe identifies as autistic and physically disabled. She experienced post-traumatic stress disorder as a child and shares Garrett’s mission of helping people, especially children, overcome the struggles of childhood trauma.

Founded in 2007 by Garrett, the Phoenix Center is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire hope, health, and healing by providing mental health care to children and families through trauma-informed therapy and education.

Over the years, the Phoenix Center has become a valuable resource for children and families throughout the Highland Lakes. The center currently offers counseling, camps, and group learning for parents and kids.

The nonprofit is also a collaborative partner with Marble Falls ISD, offering students facing adversity a therapeutic outlet. Through the partnership, the center also provides trauma-informed training to district educators and administrators.

If interested in pre-ordering the book, visit the Phoenix Center’s website. Paperback issues are $15.99; hardcover copies are $19.99.

The nonprofit is also offering several different packages for those interested in donating the book to children in need, ranging from $20-$2,500.

