Marble Falls VFW bazaar, fish fry Oct. 8

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is hosting a bazaar and fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1001 Veterans Drive. The dual event is open to the public, and all proceeds go to local veterans.

The arts-and-crafts bazaar is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the post parking lot. Vendors can reserve a table for $20 by calling 915-491-3602.

At 11 a.m., the post will begin dishing out plates of fried catfish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and fries for $15. The fish fry ends when the food runs out.

Also on the docket, local country artist Jeff Inman will serenade attendees with his Hill Country tunes.

You can also register to vote during the event. The last day to register for the Nov. 8 midterm elections is Oct. 11.

“I encourage residents to come out and support veterans, get something to eat, and check out the local wares,” Post Commander Jeff Sak said.

