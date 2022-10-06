SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls VFW bazaar, fish fry Oct. 8

10/06/22 | Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is hosting a bazaar and fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1001 Veterans Drive. The dual event is open to the public, and all proceeds go to local veterans.

The arts-and-crafts bazaar is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the post parking lot. Vendors can reserve a table for $20 by calling 915-491-3602.

At 11 a.m., the post will begin dishing out plates of fried catfish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and fries for $15. The fish fry ends when the food runs out.

Also on the docket, local country artist Jeff Inman will serenade attendees with his Hill Country tunes.

You can also register to vote during the event. The last day to register for the Nov. 8 midterm elections is Oct. 11.

“I encourage residents to come out and support veterans, get something to eat, and check out the local wares,” Post Commander Jeff Sak said.

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls business owner brings barbecue relief to hurricane victims in Florida

10/05/22 | Nathan Bush

Ham and Bean Lunch fundraiser for Llano County student scholarships

10/04/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Dress as book character for Llano County libraries fundraiser

10/04/22 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

19 + nine =