Registration open for free computers for families without

Two happy new computer owners at a Compudopt giveaway in December 2021 in Houston. Courtesy photo

In a partnership with AT&T, Compudopt is giving away 360 computers to residents in the Marble Falls area who do not have a working computer in their home.

This is the first time the 15-year-old, Houston-based nonprofit has served the Highland Lakes, CEO Megan Steckly said.

“The rural regional communities don’t usually get as much love as the urban areas, but there is still a need there,” Steckly told DailyTrib.com. “We are in 26 cities in 16 states across the U.S. This is our first foray into the Texas Hill Country.”

Compudopt’s main mission is to provide access to technology and the education needed to use that technology to under-resourced youths and their communities.

So far, 219 people have registered for the Marble Falls computers, leaving 141 still available.

Participants must pre-register and be selected by Compudopt. They can sign up online, which might be difficult because eligible applicants don’t have computers. They also can use a smartphone or call 281-729-5511 to register, Steckly said.

The computers come with support.

“These free computers come with two years of free tech support,” Steckly said. “And, we do everything we can to provide low-cost internet service.”

Compudopt also offers technology-centered education programs to middle and high school students.

“This is about more than online banking or sending an email,” Steckly said. “It’s about integrating technology skills with the workforce and creating a foundation for economic mobility.”

Eligible recipients will pick up their computers from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at two undisclosed locations in Marble Falls and one in Horseshoe Bay. Compudopt is working through The Helping Center of Marble Falls to find families and students who need computers.

