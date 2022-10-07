Kingsland man charged with murder in wife’s death

Dennis Wayne Price II of Kingsland was charged with murder on Thursday, Oct. 6, following the death of his wife, Carrie Ann Price. She died from injuries received during a domestic violence incident on Monday, Oct. 3. Dennis Price’s bond was set at $1 million, and he is currently awaiting a hearing with the district judge.

According to a media release from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call from a crying man at 6:36 p.m. Monday. It was later determined to be Dennis Price who called. Dispatch struggled to obtain information from the caller through the crying but eventually was given an address. Llano County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 1241 Glass Road in Kingsland. Deputies were on the scene within six minutes, according to the statement.

Upon arrival, deputies found Carrie Ann Price unconscious and unresponsive on the living room floor. They performed CPR until EMS personnel arrived and managed to get a pulse, at which point, she was transported by air to the hospital and placed on life support.

On Monday, Dennis Price was arrested and charged with assault-family violence-impeding breath or circulation with bond set at $1 million.

On Wednesday, hospital staff informed the sheriff’s office that Carrie Ann Price was taken off of life support and had died. Dennis Price was charged with murder the following day. His bond remains at $1 million.

Llano County deputies responded to multiple domestic disturbance calls at the Prices’ household in the past, according to Chief Deputy Brad Evans.

“These are calls that we take every day,” Evans told DailyTrib.com. “When you see them go on for an extended period of time, you think it’s just going to escalate and get worse.”

Evans said domestic violence calls are frequent in the Kingsland area and hopes the exposure of this case will bring attention to the problem.

“This was a tragedy, but maybe it can help other people in these situations get out of them,” he said. “When the press release went out, we saw a lot of comments from people that are experiencing domestic violence.”

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Visit the Texas Council on Family Violence website for resources on domestic violence support. Call 911 if you are in an emergency situation.

