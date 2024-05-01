KMUD plans to pump up its septic processing power

The Kingsland Municipal Utility District hopes to have a new septic processing system online within the next two years. The project is still in the engineering phase, but it will more than double KMUD’s ability to process septic waste, a service in high demand in Kingsland.

“We accept 10,000 gallons (of septic waste) per day, five days a week,” KMUD General Manager J. Horry told DailyTrib.com. “A lot of times, we hit that number early in the day. We’ll have trucks lined up.”

The facility would be located near the site of the current septic processing plant, 241 Willamette Drive on the outskirts of Kingsland. Currently, septic waste haulers can drop off their cargo for $8.25 per 100 gallons at the station. KMUD also has its own waste hauling service for residents within its boundaries for $24 per 100 gallons.

Once the new plant is in place, fees could change, according to Horry, but the goal isn’t to generate a profit.

“KMUD is not getting a huge benefit off of (its septic services), but it will provide the general public a place to get rid of their septic,” he said.

KMUD’s septic processing facility is separate from its wastewater treatment plant. Horry explained that processing septic waste and normal wastewater is similar, but septic can be more “odorous,” so you don’t want it too close to residential or high-traffic areas. The septic facility receives waste by truck from tank pumping services, while the wastewater facility receives waste from KMUD’s plumbing throughout most of Kingsland.

On April 22, the KMUD Board of Directors voted to secure legal counsel from the public finance law firm McCall, Parkhurst & Horton to help generate a bond to fund the proposed septic processing plant. According to Horry, the bond is expected to run approximately $10 million to $12 million, but it won’t be finalized until engineering plans are complete. The district has ample fund reserves, but a low-interest bond would be more manageable than paying for the whole facility outright, he said.

Horry expects the board will meet again within the next three months to discuss the bond.

The engineering phase is about 70 percent complete; the overall project about 25-30 percent complete. Horry estimates it will be up and running in two years.

