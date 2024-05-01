SUBSCRIBE NOW

Highland Lakes under flood watch

05/01/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet and Llano counties are under a National Weather Service flood watch from 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, May 2. 

Intense rainfall is expected, potentially leading to excessive runoff and flooding. Current forecasts show up to 5 inches of rain could possibly fall in isolated instances.

Burnet and Llano counties are among several counties in south Central Texas expected to be impacted by heavy rain and severe thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected after midnight.

“(Residents in the flood watch area) should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings,” reads the NWS notice. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

