Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space

10/06/22 | Nathan Bush
Monarch Ridge in Horseshoe Bay

The Horseshoe Bay City Council on Aug. 30 approved Monarch Ridge, a 309-acre development outside of the city limits of Horseshoe Bay at 3300 Texas 71 West. Courtesy image

The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.

The developer is Houston-based AquCapital

Over 50 percent of the land is designated for half-acre estate lots, while a smaller portion of the recently approved public improvement district will hold 45- and 55-foot lots for garden homes. Another 32 acres is for townhomes. Fifteen acres of commercial space will run along Texas 71. 

Amenities include a 20-acre, six-hole, par-three golf course as well as two parks, a 5-acre amenity center, and a walking trail cutting through the entire development.

Building proposals are currently being accepted. Call Realtor Zina Rodenbeck at 830-265-7743 for more information.

