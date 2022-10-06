Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space
The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
The developer is Houston-based AquCapital.
Over 50 percent of the land is designated for half-acre estate lots, while a smaller portion of the recently approved public improvement district will hold 45- and 55-foot lots for garden homes. Another 32 acres is for townhomes. Fifteen acres of commercial space will run along Texas 71.
Amenities include a 20-acre, six-hole, par-three golf course as well as two parks, a 5-acre amenity center, and a walking trail cutting through the entire development.
