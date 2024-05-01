Marble Falls gamers seek esports title 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gamers on the Marble Falls High School esports team will compete in the Texas Esports League championship at Esports Stadium in Arlington. Courtesy photo

Four gamers on Marble Falls High School’s undefeated esports team are in the Texas Esports League championship. The students will be in Arlington from May 3-5 for the video game competition at Esports Stadium.

Spring 2024 is the first semester that the high school has offered esports.

MFHS juniors Jesse Jimenez, Reed Lewis, Alex Turley, and Jeremy Williams will take on gamers from DeSoto High School in multiple rounds of the popular video game Fortnite. The third-person shooting game with construction elements pits teams against one another in a battle royale to be the last standing.

The Marble Falls-DeSoto winner will advance to championship round.

“They are very excited at the chance to be competing at this level but understand that each team that has made it this far is here for a reason,” Marble Falls esports coach Adam Ray told DailyTrib.com. “We must focus on one game at a time.”

The undefeated Mustangs beat Weslaco East High School in April to qualify for the championship tournament.

“This was our toughest test of the season with every game being very close, but we were able to win this match 4-1,” Ray said.

The MFHS esports team has 10-15 active participants and currently plays Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“We are looking to expand our game offerings next season,” Ray said.

The program has a lot to offer its players.

“(Esports) provides students with a platform to develop skills like teamwork, communication, and strategic thinking in a competitive environment,” Ray said. “It also fosters a sense of belonging and community and builds relationships with peers who share similar interests.”

Ray is bullish on the future of the MFHS esports program.

“The sky is the limit for Marble Falls,” he said. “We have an amazing administration who supports the program, and the students here are amazing.”

