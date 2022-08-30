Highland Lakes Republican Women host justice candidate at Sept. 6 dinner

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lesli Fitzpatrick, GOP candidate for Place 4 justice for the Third Court of Appeals. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Republican Women present “Sound the Alarm! 911,” a dinner, dessert, and silent auction fundraiser Sept. 6 at the Llano American Legion, 200 Legion Drive. The guest speaker is Lesli Fitzpatrick, GOP candidate for Place 4 justice for the Third Court of Appeals.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for auction bidding and dinner. The program begins around 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online. RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing president@hlrwtx.com.