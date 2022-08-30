SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Highland Lakes Republican Women host justice candidate at Sept. 6 dinner

08/30/22 | DailyTrib.com
Lesli Fitzpatrick

Lesli Fitzpatrick, GOP candidate for Place 4 justice for the Third Court of Appeals. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Republican Women present “Sound the Alarm! 911,” a dinner, dessert, and silent auction fundraiser Sept. 6 at the Llano American Legion, 200 Legion Drive. The guest speaker is Lesli Fitzpatrick, GOP candidate for Place 4 justice for the Third Court of Appeals. 

Doors open at 6 p.m. for auction bidding and dinner. The program begins around 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online. RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing president@hlrwtx.com.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Friends of Red Top Jail holding open house, tours Sept. 3

08/30/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Pink Out Marble Falls T-shirts on sale through Sept. 14

08/30/22 | Nathan Bush

Wreath-laying ceremony, games mark President LBJ’s birthday Aug. 27

08/25/22 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × 3 =