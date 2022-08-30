Pink Out Marble Falls T-shirts on sale through Sept. 14

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Pink Out Marble Falls T-shirts are available for purchase online. The shirts will be ready for pickup the week of the Oct. 6 event. Sales end Sept. 14. Courtesy photo

T-shirts for the fifth annual Pink Out Marble Falls are on sale now through Sept. 14. Youth and adult sizes start at $20. Shirts can be purchased online.

Sales for the shirts will end Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Pink Out Marble Falls is an annual fundraiser hosted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue in support of those battling cancer. This year, the free-to-attend event is Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Old Oak Square on Main Street.

Just like last year, the 2022 shirts were designed by Marble Falls Graphics. For the first time, those interested in purchasing a shirt may choose between two options: a 50/50 cotton blend for $20 or a Bella Canvas tri-blend tee for $25.

Shirts will be available for pickup the week of the event at the fire station, 700 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

All proceeds will benefit organizations that aim to help cancer patients and their families.

Last year, Marble Falls Fire Rescue raised nearly $13,000 for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and Operation Heroes Unite.

