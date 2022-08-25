SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wreath-laying ceremony, games mark President LBJ’s birthday Aug. 27

08/25/22 | DailyTrib.com
President Lyndon B. Johnson and wife Lady Bird

President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Claudia 'Lady Bird' Johnson walk through a field of wildflowers near Johnson City. On Aug. 27, a wreath-laying ceremony, started by the first lady in 1973, will mark the 114th anniversary of the president's birth. Photo courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

The Lyndon B. Johnson state and national parks are celebrating the 114th anniversary of President Johnson’s birth on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

A wreath-laying ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m. at his gravesite in the Johnson Family Cemetery at LBJ Ranch. Stop by the state park, 199 Park Road 52 in Stonewall, for a free vehicle permit and map. First lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson started the wreath-laying tradition in 1973, the year of the president’s death.

LBJ State Park and Historic Site also will host old-fashioned games, including marbles, tops, jacks, and stick-horses, that day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sauer-Beckmann living history farm. A program on windmills, “Wind and Water Works,” is from 9 a.m. to noon at the farm.

The visitor center at the nearby LBJ National Historical Park will open at 11 a.m. on Aug. 27. The Hangar Visitor Center at LBJ Ranch will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

For more on the history of the parks dedicated to the Texas Hill Country native, “Walk in the footsteps of President LBJ” at 101HighlandLakes.com.

