Back-to-school dates, school supplies lists, and more

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Volunteers in the free shoe section for the Back to School Blast in Marble Falls on Aug. 6 were ready for an onslaught of about 1,500 students who attended this year’s event at Marble Falls Middle School. Students received free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, shoes, socks, and health screenings. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Highland Lakes students have one last week (some less!) to prepare for the start of classes, which for the Llano Independent School District is Thursday, Aug. 11. The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District and Marble Falls ISD both begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The first day of fall semester for Faith Academy of Marble Falls is Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Reduced driving speeds in school zones will resume on each respective date.

School supplies lists have been posted for Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano schools. LISD is providing all school supplies for students in prekindergarten through the fifth grade.

MFISD school supplies lists are online at marblefallsisd.org.

Lists for all BCISD campuses can be found at burnetcisd.net.

Llano High School lists are posted online by grade, all on one webpage. Llano Junior High grades each have their own list webpages: sixth grade, seventh grade, and eighth grade.

Meals are being handled differently by some of the districts this year. BCISD elementary campuses will offer free breakfasts and lunches. Middle and high school students will be charged for lunches after two years of free lunches because of the availability of pandemic-related federal funds. Middle school lunches cost $2.60; high school lunches, $2.85.

MFISD students in all grades will continue to receive free lunches. Also, the district’s new director of Food Services, Maria Manzo, plans to introduce international foods to the lunchtime lineup this year.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is asking residents to support all local teachers by helping them fulfill their Amazon wishlists. The lists are posted in the comments section on the HLCN Facebook page.

editor@thepicayune.com