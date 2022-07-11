MFISD to continue free breakfast and lunch for all students

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Students will continue receiving free breakfast and lunch on all campuses within the Marble Falls Independent School District in the 2022-23 academic year, the district recently announced. Federal waivers making free meals for students possible expired on June 30. The waivers were issued to ease financial hardships for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the lapsed waivers, the MFISD Child Nutrition Department opted into a federal program called the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows schools in low-income areas to serve free meals to all students without having to collect applications.

“We didn’t want to start charging families for meals who are still recovering from the pandemic,” said MFISD Director of Food Services Maria Manzo.

The district is also currently participating in a summer feeding program that ends July 29. The Summer Food Service Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to provide children with healthy, free meals during summer vacation. It is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The Burnet Consolidated ISD announced June 23 it would resume charging for lunch at Burnet Middle School and Burnet High School. Middle school lunches will cost $2.60 and high school lunches $2.85, the same prices as in 2019.

To view the MFISD media release announcing the free meal decision, visit the Child Nutrition Department’s Facebook page.

