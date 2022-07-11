ERCOT requests electricity conservation

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for the Highland Lakes while counties to the east and north are under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to reach 107-110 degrees in some places. National Weather Service graphic

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve energy from 2-8 p.m. Monday, July 11. High temperatures are expected to range from 108-110 degrees across much of the state, including the Highland Lakes, over the next few days.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory effective through 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, for Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties in anticipation of the hottest temperatures of year. It also issued an excessive heat warning for counties to the east and north of the Highland Lakes, including Lampasas, Williamson, and Travis counties.

The NWS predicts highs will top 108 degrees Monday in some parts of the Highland Lakes and 105 on Tuesday. Temperatures should remain in the triple digits throughout most of the week.

ERCOT issued its conservation request Sunday, July 10, in anticipation of the demand for electricity during the hottest part of the day Monday. The council, which manages the majority of the Texas power grid, also issued a “watch” for projected power reserve capacity shortages from 2-8 p.m.

“At this time, no systemwide outages are expected,” ERCOT officials stated in a media release.

To learn how you can conserve electricity at your home or business, visit the Texas Public Utility Commission’s Power to Save website.

HOTTEST DAYS ON RECORD

While this week will be hot, the Highland Lakes has been hotter. According to the National Weather Service’s Cooperative Observer Program, which began recording weather data in 1896, Burnet hit 114 degrees on July 11, 1917. The city has reached that mark only twice since recorded observations began. During a 1933 heat wave, the high in Burnet was 112 degrees on July 12 and 111 degrees on July 13. Just to the west, Llano hit 114 degrees on those same days.

To make matters worse, those record highs were when home air conditioning wasn’t widely available, if at all.

