Naming contest for Marble Falls inclusive playground ends Aug. 10

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group unveiled an official rendering of the park during the group’s kickoff fundraiser on July 29 at Save the World Brewing Co. in Marble Falls. Courtesy image

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is asking residents to help name the nonprofit’s new inclusive playground project. Suggested names for the park can be submitted via the comment section of the group’s Facebook page. Submissions are due by Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Currently, over 25 names have been submitted. Organizers will sort through the suggested names and choose the three strongest submissions, which will be posted on Facebook for a final vote.

The naming contest started at the group’s kickoff fundraiser July 29 at Save the World Brewing Co. in Marble Falls. The organization raised over $24,000 for the playground at that one event.

The group also unveiled the official rendering of the new park during the fundraiser. The design currently includes a variety of swing sets as well as shade sails, slides, solid surfacing, fencing, tunnels, and a zipline.

Inclusive playgrounds are parks accessible to people of all abilities through ramps and harnesses as well as equipment for different sensory abilities. Similar parks exist in Round Rock and Temple.

Preliminary plans for a long-term land lease for the new park were initiated during a regular meeting of the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees on July 18. Eventually, the organization hopes to transfer ownership of the park to the city of Marble Falls.

The park will be located next to Colt Elementary School on Manzano Mile. The nonprofit aims to raise $1.4 million to finance the project.

Another fundraiser for the park is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Double Horn Brewing Company in Marble Falls.

