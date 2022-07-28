Highland Lakes Crisis Network prayer walk July 30

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network offices at 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls will be one of the stops on a prayer walk through the organization's projects on Saturday, July 30. File photo

Take a prayer walk through three Marble Falls locations related to a variety of Highland Lakes Crisis Network projects from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, July 30.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot of people who have already been praying — some for a number of years — about all the projects and the way the churches are mobilizing and giving back to the community,” said Crisis Network President Kevin Naumann. “It’s an opportunity to walk the grounds and see what we’ve been talking about and what we’ve been building and what everyone has been contributing to.”

The walk begins at the Crisis Network’s warehouse at 800 Industrial. Participants will be given a map and prayer points to use as they inspect the facility.

From there, the walk becomes a self-guided tour of two other locations.

The second stop is at 700 Avenue T, which is the location of the HLCN office, Seventh Mountain Clothing and More, a storage facility, and Children Without Placement. The last organization provides safe and clean living quarters for foster children waiting for placement in a home. Seventh Mountain community closet gives free clothing and other resources to those in need.

Stop three is the Transformational Living project at 1608 Fifth St.

“This is a great opportunity to see our model apartment and all the work that is going on at the Transformational Living project,” Naumann said.

Someone will be at each location to answer questions and hand out prayer points, Naumann said.

“This is another way to bless the area we are trying to minister to people in,” Naumann said. “We’ve done individual prayers and prayed at specific locations, but nothing like this. This is a way people can visualize and mobilize and see all the work that is going on.”

