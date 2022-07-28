Volunteers needed for Back to School Blast in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteers are needed to help with the Back to School Blast, which is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to hundreds of kids in preparation for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

Now in its ninth year, the Back to School Blast is for students in prekindergarten through the 12th grade, regardless of which school district they attend.

Volunteers are needed to unpack and organize supplies by grade from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, volunteers will be sorting shoes and setting up the shoe area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Backpacks will be organized on the same day from 9 a.m. to noon.

On the day of the event, Saturday, Aug. 6, volunteers are needed for:

6:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. — sign in volunteers and hand out volunteer T-shirts

6:45-8:15 a.m. — monitor parking

7-11 a.m. — sign in participants and put wristbands on kids (all indoors)

8-11:30 a.m. — hand out backpacks.

8 a.m. to noon — line door directors to help people find where they need to go

8 a.m. to noon — runners to make sure all vendors and volunteers have what they need throughout the morning

8 a.m. to noon — help children try on shoes in the shoe area

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — cleanup crew, breaking down tables, moving items out of the gym, and picking up and throwing away trash

Spanish translators are also needed from 7-11 a.m.

Sign up at the Highland Lakes Crisis Network’s online volunteer page.

