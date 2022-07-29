SUBSCRIBE NOW

Video auditions for ‘Patsy Cline’ open through Aug. 4

07/29/22 | DailyTrib.com
Always ... Patsy Cline

The Hill Country Community Theatre's 2022-23 season starts with 'Always ... Patsy Cline,' which opens Sept. 23. The theater is accepting video auditions for the production through Aug. 4.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is seeking a country crooner to fill the boots of the legendary Patsy Cline in the first production of its 2022-23 season

To try out, submit a video of yourself singing any Cline song and a spoken two-minute monologue from any stage material to director@thehcct.org by Thursday, Aug. 4.

The theater is casting two female roles for “Always … Patsy Cline,” which is based on the true story of the friendship between the singer and a fan she met at a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The show runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 16. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the theater, 4001 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Currently on the HCCT stage is the musical Western “Destry Rides Again.” It runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Purchase tickets online at $25 for adults and $15 for students (plus service charge) or call the box office at 830-693-2474.

