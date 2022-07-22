Marble Falls Putters & Gutters grand opening is July 26

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Putters & Gutters, 4100 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 26. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A grand opening for Putters & Gutters in Marble Falls is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, and features free snow cones, face painting, and a balloon artist. Door prizes will be given out every 15 minutes and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune will be broadcasting live at the family fun center, 4100 U.S. 281.

Putters & Gutters offers bowling, miniature golf, roller skating, pool tables, ax-throwing, and an arcade. The center also hosts a Switcholio Cornhole League the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Bowling by the hour costs $19.99 to $29.99, depending on the time and day of the week, or you can pay $4.50 per game Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shoe rentals are $2.50 for ages 12 and younger and $3.50 for ages 13 and older.

Miniature golf costs $5.95 for ages 12 and younger and $8.95 for ages 13 and older.

The skating rink is $3 for ages 6 and younger, $6 for ages 7-17, and $7 for ages 18 and older. Skate rentals and skate aids are an additional $3 each.

The Marble Falls location officially opened in February 2022. The site was initially planned to open in September 2020, but construction delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather postponed the project. Another Putters & Gutters center is in Lampasas.

For more information about the Marble Falls location, visit its Facebook page.

nathan@thepicayune.com