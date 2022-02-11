Support Community Press

Marble Falls Putters and Gutters opening Feb. 16

8 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Putters and Gutters

Warm up your putters and avoid the gutters as you explore the new Putters and Gutters location in Marble Falls, 4100 U.S. 281. A 'soft opening' is Wednesday, Feb. 16. Facebook photo

The Marble Falls location of Putters and Gutters, 4100 U.S. 281, is holding a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The opening comes after a year of construction and community anticipation. 

Beginning Feb. 16, visitors will have access to bowling, miniature golf, rollerskating, and arcade games. The family fun center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Inside dining will be available with a limited menu for the time being. 

This is the second Putters and Gutters location opened by owner Roy Cockrell. A Lampasas site opened in 2017. Construction has been underway at the Marble Falls location since late 2020. 

The Marble Falls Putters and Gutters will have unique features, including an ax-throwing yard, a large concert venue, and charging stations for electric vehicles. Pricing and hours for these will be announced as they are completed. 

Marble Falls location prices are as follows: 

Bowling 

Bowlers can choose to pay per game or per hour. Per-hour rates, which cover up to six bowlers at a time, range from $19.99 to $29.99 and vary depending on the time and day of the week. Shoe rentals are $2.50 for children 12 and younger and $3.50 for ages 13 and older. 

Roller skating 

The cost to skate is $3 for children 6 and younger, $6 for ages 7-17, and $7 for ages 18 and older. Skate rentals are $3 each. Skate aids can be rented at the same price. 

Miniature golf 

Each game is $5.95 for ages 12 younger and $8.95 for ages 13 and older. 

For more information on upcoming events and future concerts scheduled this spring, visit the Putters and Gutters Facebook page

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

