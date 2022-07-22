Apply by August deadlines to run for Groundwater Conservation District board

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District set Aug. 22 as the deadline to apply for three elected positions on the Board of Directors. Candidates will be listed on Nov. 8 mid-term ballots in Burnet County. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County residents wanting to serve on the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors have until 5 p.m. Aug. 22 to apply for open seats in precincts 2 and 4 and until 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to apply for an at-large position. The deadlines were set by the board at its regular meeting Friday, July 22.

Candidates will be listed on Burnet County ballots in the coming Nov. 8 mid-term election. The district’s precincts match Burnet County commissioners precincts.

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District is a government entity tasked with regulating the use of groundwater resources in Burnet County. Directors serve four-year terms and decide on policy regarding groundwater use in the county. Among their responsibilities are well permitting, drought management, and conducting hydrogeological studies.

Applicants for director positions must be registered voters within the precinct they wish to represent. The position of director at-large requires an applicant to be a resident of Burnet County. District directors are employees of Burnet County and are paid $300 a year.

Ryan Rowney is currently the Precinct 2 director and services as board president. Rowney ran unopposed in November 2018. He was elected as president by his fellow board members in December 2020.

Rowney is a lifelong resident of Burnet County and worked with the Lower Colorado River Authority for more than 34 years.

Board Vice President Ricky Bindseil is the Precinct 4 director. He ran unopposed in November 2018 and has been vice president since December 2020.

Bindseil works for the county’s Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department, is a Spicewood native, and a Marble Falls resident. He is also a rodeo announcer.

Director At-Large Paul King was appointed to his position in June 2021 after the previous director, Bill Felps, stepped down. The position of director at-large must go to election since King was only appointed and not elected to his position. Whoever wins the election in November will finish out the remaining two years of the four-year term.

King is a retired petroleum engineer who has lived in Burnet County since 2007. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from Marietta College and a Master of Arts in pastoral studies from St. Thomas University.

Rowney and King plan to run for re-election in November. Bindseil was absent from the meeting and could not be reached for comment by deadline.

Those interested in submitting applications can do so in person at the district’s office, 225 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, by mail at Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District, P.O. Box 870, Burnet, TX 78611, and by email at district@centraltexasgcd.org.

