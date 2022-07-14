SUBSCRIBE NOW

CASA needs volunteers as number of children it serves rises; info meeting Aug. 3

07/14/22 | DailyTrib.com
CASA of the Highland Lakes Area

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area is seeking volunteers. The nonprofit organization serves children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect and placed in foster care or with non-offending family members. 

CASA stands for court appointed special advocates. These volunteers serve as the child’s voice, advocating for their best interests, as the child’s case goes through the court system.

Volunteers must be:

  • willing to commit at least a year of their time;
  • able to effectively communicate orally or in writing;
  • willing to participate in an in-depth training program;
  • able to pass criminal and Child Protective Service history background checks;
  • and over the age of 21.

CASAs will get to know the child assigned to them and “gather information from everyone involved in the child’s life, including family members, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and social workers,” according to the CASA volunteer webpage. The volunteer will represent the child until they find a safe and permanent home.

For more information on what it takes to become a CASA volunteer, Frequently Asked Questions, and an online application, visit the volunteer information webpage.

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area serves the counties of Burnet, Blanco, Lampasas, Llano, and San Saba. According to a media release from the organization, the number of its volunteers has decreased while the number of children it serves has increased over the past five years. CASA currently needs volunteers for 61 children and aims to recruit and train an additional 15 volunteers before the end of 2022.

People also can help by becoming a Friend of CASA, participating in information and guest speaker sessions, community fairs, and other special events or donating to special projects. For more information on this volunteer option, contact Diana T. Goss at 325-388-3440 or diana@highlandlakescasa.com.

An informational brunch is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes. RSVP online.

Or, visit the CASA for the Highland Lakes Area website for more information about the nonprofit. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

