SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Boys & Girls Club’s Buckaroo Ball fundraiser Sept. 24

07/18/22 | DailyTrib.com

The annual Buckaroo Ball fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet.  

The event features live entertainment, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, games, and a dinner catered by Inman’s Kitchen Bar-B-Q in Llano. Money raised will serve the club’s sites in Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, and Llano.

“This is our largest event of the year and supports all our clubs,” said Bill Drake, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes. “Private donations are what keeps the doors open. We receive less than 10 percent of our operation funds from federal or state grants.”

The Boys & Girls Club serves families in the Highland Lakes with afterschool and summer programs.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Buckaroo Ball can be purchased online.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

CASA needs volunteers as number of children it serves rises; info meeting Aug. 3

07/14/22 | DailyTrib.com

Save the date: Legends of the Falls hayride Oct. 22-23

07/13/22 | Suzanne Freeman

VetRide needs drivers, paid or volunteer

07/12/22 | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 4 =