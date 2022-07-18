Boys & Girls Club’s Buckaroo Ball fundraiser Sept. 24

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The annual Buckaroo Ball fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet.

The event features live entertainment, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, games, and a dinner catered by Inman’s Kitchen Bar-B-Q in Llano. Money raised will serve the club’s sites in Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, and Llano.

“This is our largest event of the year and supports all our clubs,” said Bill Drake, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes. “Private donations are what keeps the doors open. We receive less than 10 percent of our operation funds from federal or state grants.”

The Boys & Girls Club serves families in the Highland Lakes with afterschool and summer programs.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Buckaroo Ball can be purchased online.