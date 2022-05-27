Shepherd training for Highland Lakes Crisis Network volunteers June 23

Formed from the floodwaters of October 2018, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network has expanded its definition of emergency needs to include foster children, families in crisis, and community trust. The nonprofit is holding a shepherd training for volunteers on June 23. Courtesy photo

The next shepherd training for Highland Lakes Crisis Network volunteers is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The location will be announced at a later date. Dinner will be provided.

The Shepherding Program is one of the most critical elements of the Crisis Network’s mission, Executive Director Kevin Naumann said.

“Ultimately, this is the foundation of how we deploy volunteers from churches to disciple people as they navigate their time of crisis,” he said in a statement. “This is an ongoing, regular commitment to join a family in the midst of their ‘mess’ and help support them with friendship, prayer, and love, and to help usher a transformation in their lives.”

Some of the programs with which volunteers will be assisting are Children Without Placement, which works with foster kids who are in a group home due to a lack of foster families; Transformation Living, which provides housing for families in crisis; and Disaster Response, the service at the heart of how the Crisis Network came to be.

The formation of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network was in the works in October 2018 when the area was hit by major floods that took out homes and the RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland. That disaster sped up the process of creating a network of area churches working together to “meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of our neighbors during times of crisis and disaster.”

The nonprofit has since expanded its definition of emergency needs to include foster children, families in crisis, and community trust.

That kind of outreach takes a lot of volunteers, Naumann said. Training shepherds, what the network calls its volunteers, helps prepare them to make the best use of their commitment to serve.

“You don’t have to know it all,” Naumann said. “We will help you navigate the ministry and will support you and the family you are walking beside, but we do need people like you to be a committed partner for these families and our ‘eyes and ears’ about how best to support them.”

For more information, call 325-423-3662 or email the Crisis Network through its contact webpage.

suzanne@thepicayune.com