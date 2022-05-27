Summer reading programs at Highland Lakes libraries

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes libraries are ready to keep your kids reading this summer. Check out these reading programs and the prizes, giveaways, and events lined up to keep summer boredom at bay.

The Oceans of Possibilities summer reading challenge is June 1-July 28 for ages up to 17. Registration begins Wednesday, June 1.

Kids read and log their time for chances to win prizes. A prize drawing is set for July 29 for readers who have tracked their reading minutes. Prizes are awarded by the amount of reading time.

The more youngsters read and the more badges they acquire, the more chances they will have to win prizes.

The library also has several reading program events lined up. Activities are Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and include:

June 2 — Epic Game Show

June 9 — Wild Things Zoofari

June 16 — Percussion Things

June 23 — The Magic Show

June 30 — Mad Science

Parents, caregivers, and youths can register online. The library is located at 101 Main St. in Marble Falls. Visit the library’s website or call 830-693-3023 for more information.

The Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington in Burnet, is also hosting an Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program for younger children as well as a teen summer reading program.

Oceans of Possibilities kicks off from 3-4:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Burnet County AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet. It rolls on through July 13 with the Reading Rewards Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Haley-Nelson Park, 200 Garden Trail in Burnet.

In between, kids can earn a ticket for every five hours they read. Tickets can be put into the running for chances on any of three grand prizes. The more they read, the more tickets they earn to go toward a prize.

Of course, the library is offering lots of fun activities to celebrate summer reading. Most of these take place at the AgriLife Extension auditorium with two noted exceptions.

Events are:

June 1 — Registration and kick-off party, 3-4:35 p.m. at AgriLife Extension auditorium

June 8 — Reptile Adventures with Danny Connor, 3-4 p.m. at AgriLife Extension auditorium

June 15 — Come-and-go craft day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

June 22 — Sing-along karaoke, 3-4 p.m. at AgriLife Extension auditorium

June 29 — Colonial Day, 3-4 p.m. at AgriLife Extension auditorium

July 6 — Twisted Fairy Tale Theater, 3-4 p.m. at AgriLife Extension auditorium

July 13 — Reading rewards party, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Haley-Nelson Park

In the teen summer reading program, Battle for the Library-The Isles of Libraria, registered readers will be assigned to one of two teams: the people of Bloom of Shadow and Light or the people of the Shiver of Mist and Fury. Participants can complete a number of challenges, along with reading and activities. They are entered into a grand prize drawing by earning points reading and participating in other activities.

The teams will meet weekly when members will receive challenges and battle opposing teams. Throughout the program, teams earn points to determine the ultimate winner.

The Battle for the Library weekly activities are:

June 16 — Build a Sailboat, 3-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

June 23 — Minute to Win It, 3-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

June 30 — Bring a T-shirt, Make a Book Bag, 3-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

July 7 — Balloon duels, 3-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

July 13 — Reading rewards party volunteers, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Haley-Nelson Park. Teens who volunteer during the event earn extra entry into a grand prize drawing and extra points for their team.

July 14 — The Rumour Game, 3-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

July 21 — The Ping-Pong Challenge, 3-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library

July 28 — Escape Atlantis Escape Room, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Herman Brown Free Library. The escape room is open to all teens, whether they were part of the reading program or not. Registration for the escape room begins July 1 at the library.

Teens can register for the reading program during the June 1 registration and kick-off party.

Visit the library’s website or call 512-715-5228 for more information.

The Bertram Library, also known as the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, is offering an Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program for kids ages 1-11 and a teen summer reading club for grades 6-12.

Both programs run June 1-July 29.

In Oceans of Possibilities, children who read at least 20 minutes a day can earn weekly “grab-and-go” prizes. They also gain entry into weekly incentive drawings with prizes such as Texas Typhoon Water Park tickets, Austin Aquarium passes, a Putters & Gutters gift card, Sea World passes, a LEGO kit, and a Chick-fil-A gift card.

Those participating in the teen summer reading club are encouraged to read at least 30 minutes a day with weekly prizes. They can also land chances in the incentive drawing, which includes Texas Typhoon Water Park passes, a Chick-fil-A gift card, a Putters & Gutters gift card, and an Amazon gift card.

Parents, caregivers, and teens can download the reading log through the library’s website.

The Bertram Library has a number of program events and activities in June and July. Several of the events are for certain ages and require reservations. They all take place at the Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St.

June 2 — The Singing Zoologist, 11 a.m.

June 9 — Build Your Own Stuffed Animal, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ages 3-11, reservations required

June 10 — Dinosaur Dig, 2 p.m., ages 3-11, reservations required

June 15 — Kids’ Yoga, 10:30-11 a.m., ages 3-11, reservations required

June 16 — Shadow puppet show, 11 a.m.

June 17 — Games and snacks, 2-3:30 p.m., ages 3-11, reservations required

June 24 — John O’Bryant Amazing & Educational Magic Show, 2 p.m.

June 30 — Mad Science, 11 a.m.

July 7 — Grab-and-go kits, available while supplies last

July 14 — Story and pottery painting, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ages 3-11, reservations required

July 21 — MakerSpace, 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-11, 2 p.m. for ages 12-17, reservations required

July 30 — Putt-putt golf and sticky sweet cups at the library, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Go online to make reservations when needed. For more information on the summer reading programs, visit the library’s website or call 512-355-2113.

The Spicewood Community Library is hosting an Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program for pre-kindergarteners through fifth-graders. Parents or caregivers can register children by emailing the library at spicewoodlibrary@gmail.org or calling 830-693-7892.

When emailing, you should include the child’s name and age as well as a parent’s name, phone number, and email.

The library, located at 1011 Spur 191 in Spicewood, is holding a number of reading program-related events from 10:30 a.m. to noon on several Saturdays in June and July.

Dates and events are:

June 11 — Program information and Ocean Life

June 18 — Balloon artist Rob Holladay (everyone is welcome)

June 25 — Jellyfish

July 9 — Coral Reef

July 16 — Sharks

Call the library at 830-693-7892 or visit its website for more information.

The Kingsland Branch Library, 125 Polk St. in Kingsland, is holding its children’s and youth summer reading program from May 31-June 22. An awards ceremony is June 24.

Parents and caregivers can register their kids at the library during regular business hours. Library staff will give parents a pamphlet on the summer reading program.

Call the library at 325-388-3170 or visit the Llano County Library System website for more information. People can also check the Kingsland Library’s Facebook page for updates and more information about the program and other activities.

