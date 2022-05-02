Early voting for local races ends May 3; Election Day is May 7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Voters casting ballots early in city and school elections have through Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. A number of local races as well as two state propositions to amend the Texas Constitution are on ballots across the Highland Lakes.

BURNET COUNTY

Local elections include races in the cities of Bertram, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, and Marble Falls as well as the Kingsland Municipal Utility District. Click on each link for a sample ballot.

Early voting locations are:

AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Each site is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, May 2, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

On Saturday, May 7, Burnet County residents can vote at any of five locations, all open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You do not have to use the site in your voting precinct.

Locations are:

AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. San Gabriel in Bertram

Visit the Burnet County Elections website or call 512-715-5288 for more information.

LLANO COUNTY

Local elections include races in the Llano Independent School District, cities of Llano and Sunrise Beach Village, and the Kingsland Municipal Utility District. Residents can review sample ballots online.

Early voting locations and hours are:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, May 2, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, May 2-3

Oak Ridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, May 2-3

On Saturday, May 7, Llano County residents can vote at polls based on their individual voting precinct. The polls are all open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Locations and corresponding voting precincts are:

Precincts 101 and 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Precincts 102 and 109 — Oak Ridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precincts 307 and 203 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

A person’s voting precinct can be found on their voter certificate. For assistance, call the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425 or visit its webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com