Early voting underway for May 7 city and school elections

Early voting began Monday, April 25, in city council and school board elections, which also include two propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. Early voting ends Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The two state propositions will be on every ballot in Burnet and Llano counties.

Proposition 1 would authorize the Texas Legislature to reduce the limit on property taxes on elderly and disabled homesteads to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the previous tax year. Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes to $40,000 from $25,000.

Voters in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, and Cottonwood Shores all have contested city council races to decide.

In Marble Falls, Griff Morris and James “Jim” Postelle are vying to replace Place 1 Councilor Craig Magerkurth, who is no longer eligible to run for re-election due to term limits. In the race for Place 3, Lauren Haltom is challenging incumbent Rene Rosales Sr. Place 5 incumbent William D. “Dee” Haddock is running unopposed and consequently will not be on the ballot.

Each of the three incumbent Granite Shoals City Council members up for re-election has drawn a challenger this year. In Place 2, Aaron Garcia is up against incumbent Bruce Jones. Place 4 incumbent Steve Hougen faces challenger Derrick L. Klotz. In Place 6, Kevin Flack is challenging incumbent Phil Ort.

The six men vying for the three open places on the Granite Shoals council faced off in a candidates forum April 21. The forum was hosted by DailyTrib.com and broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. A recording is available online.

Of the three places up for election in Cottonwood Shores, only one is on the ballot. Incumbent Gary Parsons faces Michael Richie for Place 1.Place 3 incumbent Cheri Trinidad and Place 5 incumbent Roger Wayson are each running unopposed.

Incumbents on both the Burnet and Marble Falls school boards drew no challengers this year, so those elections will not appear on a ballot.

Returning to serve the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District will be Earl Foster in Place 1 and Andy Feild in Place 5. Returning Marble Falls ISD trustees are Gary Boshears in Place 1 and Rick Edwards in Place 2.

Llano ISD has one contested race: Paul Hull and Denise Rives both seek to serve as the Place 6 trustee. Incumbents Lance Dillard and Jeff Kuykendall are unopposed for places 2 and 7, respectively. A Special Trustee Election is on the ballot for Place 4. Incumbent Cody Fly, who was appointed to the position in September, is unopposed.

Incumbents also were without challengers in the cities of Meadowlakes and Burnet.

Meadowlakes Mayor Mark Bentley will remain in office as will Place 1 Councilor Jess Lofgreen and Place 3 Councilor Jerry Drummond.

Burnet councilors Philip Thurman, Mary Jane Shanes, and Danny Lester will also return to their positions.

In total, four entities in Burnet and Llano counties canceled elections due to a lack of applicants, leaving 10 incumbents in place.

Early voting locations in Burnet County

AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

With all three of its council seats contested, Granite Shoals requested the community center be added as an early voting site. The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved the request at its regular meeting March 22.

Early voting locations in Llano County

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Oak Ridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay

