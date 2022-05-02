PEC chief appointed to State Energy Plan Advisory Committee 

Julie C. Parsley, the chief executive officer of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, has been appointed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to the newly created State Energy Plan Advisory Committee. Courtesy photo

Pedernales Electric Cooperative CEO Julie C. Parsley was appointed to the newly created State Energy Plan Advisory Committee. The appointment was made by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on April 21.

The committee was created during the 87th Texas Legislature in 2021 and is tasked with preparing a state energy plan to evaluate and make recommendations to improve the reliability, stability, and affordability of electric service in the state. The plan must be delivered to the Legislature by Sept. 1.

“While Texas has a rich history of being at the forefront of the energy industry, Winter Storm Uri underscored issues that need to be addressed to ensure the future of stable and affordable power in Texas,” Parsley stated in a media release. “I’m honored to serve on this important committee to help address these issues, and I thank Speaker Phelan for the opportunity to make recommendations to the Legislature and Texas Leadership.”

Parsley has served as a commissioner to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, president of the Regional State Committee of the Southwest Power Pool, and member of the Texas Energy Planning Council. She is also a founding member of the Association of Women in Energy and has been recognized as a top-rated utility attorney by Thomson Reuters Texas Super Lawyers, a publication that honors no more than 5 percent of attorneys in the state. Prior to the Public Utility Commission, Parsley served as the first woman Texas solicitor general.

The 12-member advisory committee is made up of four members each appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker. Committee members appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott are Phil Wilson, who will chair the committee, Daniel Hall, Castlen Moore Kennedy, and Joel Mickey. Members appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are Mark Ammerman, Jerome “Joey” Hall, Edwin Patrick Jenevein III, and Kenneth Stevens. Members appointed by Phelan are Parsley, Bill Barnes, Mike Greene, and Wendy King.

“I’m confident that these individuals will bring an invaluable perspective to this new committee and help make thoughtful recommendations to the Legislature,” Phelan stated in a media release. “The Texas House looks forward to learning more about the committee’s recommendations on how to improve our electric service in Texas.”

