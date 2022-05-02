Marble Falls Tractor Supply remodel includes pet features and garden center

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tractor Supply Co., 1507 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, has completed a remodel that includes a new PetVet Wellness Center, pet wash, and garden center. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Gardeners and pet owners can take advantage of new additions to the Marble Falls Tractor Supply Co., 1507 U.S. 281, following a remodel of the store.

The location now offers preventive veterinary care for dogs and cats through its in-store PetVet Wellness Center, staffed by licensed veterinarians, that offers vaccinations and parasite control, as well as a pet wash, “an easy and convenient washing station loaded with professional-grade equipment and high-quality products,” according to a Tractor Supply Co. media release. “Pet owners have access to everything they need to wash and groom their pets, all for just $9.99.”

The remodel also includes a new garden center with a variety of plants and products.

“We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the garden center that offers more products than ever before,” said Jason Lucero, manager of the Marble Falls store. “Whether you’re a first-time gardener or professional, the garden center has all your gardening and landscaping needs.”

Other improvements are a more convenient and accessible layout, a new digital Customer Service Hub where shoppers can ask experts questions about products, and an expanded selection of goods.

Tractor Supply Co. in Marble Falls is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Call 512-260-9215 or visit the website for more information.

